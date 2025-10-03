The 2025-26 NBA preseason tipped off Thursday in Abu Dhabi, where the New York Knicks scored a 99-84 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Etihad Arena. A lively international crowd filled the venue as the league officially began its slate of preseason games overseas.

Miles McBride paced the Knicks with 12 points off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 11 points and five rebounds. Mikal Bridges chipped in 10 points and two steals, showing midseason energy on both ends of the floor. Jordan Clarkson made his Knicks debut with nine points, helping the team pull away late.

Philadelphia was without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, but guard Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe each scored 14 points to lead the Sixers. Despite a promising start, Philadelphia could not match New York’s depth and defensive pressure in the second half.

The Abu Dhabi matchup was the first of seven preseason games to be played internationally over the next two weeks as the NBA continues to expand its global reach. The Knicks and Sixers will meet again on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. ET on NBA TV to close out the Abu Dhabi Games.

Other international preseason contests include the NBA x NBL Melbourne Series, with the New Orleans Pelicans facing Melbourne United on Friday, Oct. 3, and South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 4. The NBA Canada Series will showcase the Denver Nuggets against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 6, while the NBA China Games feature the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.

The regular season tips off Oct. 21 with a doubleheader as the Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, followed by the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the highly anticipated return of the NBA on NBC.