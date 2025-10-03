Mariah The Scientist has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for “Is It a Crime?” featuring Kali Uchis. Directed by Claire Bishara, the cinematic visual extends the narrative of her chart-topping album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, placing both artists at the heart of its ongoing storyline.

The video follows Mariah as she takes on the role of Karrahbooo’s lawyer, navigating legal negotiations while echoing the song’s refrain: “Is it a crime to fall in love, to fall?” Uchis appears as a key figure on the defense team, adding depth and urgency to the visual’s storyline.

“Is It a Crime?” builds on the “war on love” theme that has defined Mariah’s HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY campaign, which began with the platinum-certified single “Burning Blue.” Her latest release underscores her commitment to exploring the complexities of love through layered storytelling.

The drop comes during a busy stretch for Mariah, who recently performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and received new RIAA certifications, including platinum for “Always N Forever” with Lil Baby. With her sold-out tour underway and her latest album debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, Mariah The Scientist continues to solidify her place as one of R&B’s leading voices.