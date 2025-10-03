Nicki Minaj Apologizes to Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Amid Ongoing Feud

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been at each other’s necks online all week. It got pretty ugly too, mentioning children, family, past affairs, you name it and it was said online.
included in the back-and-forth, Minaj took shots at Cardi’s daughter Kulture, which she would walk back with an apology:
“Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand.
you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.
One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity.
You’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.
One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy.
Take care my darling.
This isn’t who I am.”
Now, will Cardi do the same for things she said about Papa Bear?