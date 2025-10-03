Rising Atlanta artist TyFlash has released his new single “Demons,” available now on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms. Issued through Tyhughes Entertainment LLC, the track is a raw and introspective look at personal battles, clocking in at just over a minute.

“Demons” pairs minimalist production with haunting lyrics, creating a moody soundscape that lingers beyond its runtime. “It’s about confronting the things we hide from, and realizing that vulnerability is a form of strength,” TyFlash explained.

Known for his emotionally charged blend of rap and alternative sounds, TyFlash continues to push boundaries with each release. His storytelling reflects struggles with mental health, self-discovery, and the highs and lows of modern life.

With “Demons,” TyFlash cements his place as one of Atlanta’s most compelling voices in alternative rap, delivering music that resonates deeply with listeners while carving out a distinct artistic path.