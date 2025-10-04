Tyrese Gibson has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of cruelty to animals after his large dogs were accused of fatally attacking a neighbor’s dog earlier this week.

The actor, 46, was booked on Friday and released shortly after on a $20,000 bond, according to WSBTV. The booking follows an arrest warrant issued earlier this week in Fulton County related to the incident.

A neighbor in Gibson’s Buckhead community told Channel 2’s Cory James that the actor’s large breed dogs had frequently been allowed to roam free, but this time they killed his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry.

Gibson, who had initially claimed he was in Dubai, released a statement following the incident expressing his sorrow. He said he was “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” for the family who lost their dog, adding that his “heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences.”

He also claimed that he has been in Los Angeles with his family, mourning the loss of his father. Gibson concluded his statement by confirming that he has removed the dogs involved in the attack from his home.