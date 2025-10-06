50 Cent just received a piece of fashion art that celebrates his entire career. The rap icon took to the Gram to reveal a custom emerald-green suit with an interior lining featuring his complete body of work across music, film, and television.

The suit, designed by celebrity tailor Tom Marchitelli, is fully embroidered with images from 50’s classic album covers and visual projects, turning the inside of the jacket into a tribute to his legacy. The Power producer called it his “Custom Boomerang suit,” referencing the iconic 1992 Eddie Murphy film known for its sharp fashion.

@50cent Custom Boomerang suit 😆 you remember that in the movie • gunitbrands.com ♬ original sound – 50 Cent

Marchitelli, whose clientele includes major names like Shannon Sharpe, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce, and Rob Gronkowski, confirmed the piece was his creation, writing in the comments, “Custom emerald green suit by yours truly for the legend himself, Ferrari F50.”

The one-of-a-kind piece not only showcases 50 Cent’s impeccable style but also symbolizes how far the Queens native has come—from mixtape dominance to global mogul status, now stitched into luxury fabric fit for Hip Hop royalty.