AI is getting a little out of control. The ever evolving technology, artificial and intelligent as it may be, continues to reshape pop culture, but one recent creation has many questioning where the line should be drawn. A viral AI-generated video showing a lifelike 2Pac casually shopping at Target has set off a wave of fascination, disbelief, and ethical concern across socials.

This AI stuff is getting CRAZY!

Tupac just tryna do some shopping.

pic.twitter.com/XJyn4bA7IZ — Jannine.. #MagaMemeQueen ™️ 👑🇺🇸 (@janninereid1) October 5, 2025

Get this, in the clip, a hyperreal digital version of the late rap legend interacts with fans in a way that looks startlingly human. For some viewers, it was a mind-blowing display of technology’s progress. For others, it was deeply unsettling, an example of how far AI has gone in blurring reality.

“I know some auntie on Facebook fell for this video saying PAC is alive,” one user commented. “AI is scary, man.” Another warned that it’s only a matter of time before artificial recreations cause real harm, writing, “People won’t care until crimes are being blamed on the wrong person using AI.”

As you can imagine, the debate goes beyond visuals and deepfakes. Legal experts and fans alike are now raising concerns about ownership, consent, and the right to legacy. Some pointed to previous reports of 2Pac’s estate exploring legal action against artists like Drake for allegedly using AI versions of his voice. One commenter summed it up simply: “His estate should sue them like they sued Drake.”

Cultural icon, 2Pac isn’t the only figure being digitally brought back to life. Another recent AI clip showing Kobe Bryant playing NBA 2K has drawn similar outrage, as many feel these recreations cross into exploitation rather than homage.

Even Snoop Dogg has made his stance clear on the issue, calling AI-generated tracks featuring 2Pac disingenuous. “I don’t know about an AI song with 2Pac because to me it ain’t real when I got real records with him,” he said, reminding fans that authenticity comes from shared moments, not algorithms.