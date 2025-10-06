Cam’Ron had plenty to say about WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s recent comments regarding Caitlin Clark during the latest episode of It Is What It Is. The Harlem icon made it clear that he believes the league is not giving the rookie guard her proper credit for driving its current popularity.

The conversation kicked off when co-host Mase broke down Clark’s influence on the WNBA’s momentum. “She actually make the league hot,” Mase said. “People tune in to see her win or lose. That’s what’s moving the numbers right now.”

Cam'Ron talks about Cathy's comments on Caitlin Clark:



Treasure Wilson backed that up with data, revealing that national broadcasts for the Indiana Fever dropped sharply after Clark’s injury. “WNBA ratings fell by more than half,” Wilson explained, “from around 1.8 million viewers to about 850,000.”

Cam’Ron took it a step further, calling Clark not just the face of the WNBA but also a player who’s made real sacrifices to play at the professional level. He reminded fans that Clark made millions in college through NIL deals and turned down major offers to join the league. “She was making over three million in college,” Cam said, channeling Clark’s perspective. “Then she gets to the WNBA making seventy-eight thousand, and y’all act like you doing her a favor? She turned down a fifteen million dollar offer from Ice Cube’s Big3. She got a twenty-eight million dollar Nike deal. Watch your mouth!”

Cam emphasized that the Commissioner’s comments made it sound like Clark was lucky to be part of the league instead of acknowledging how much she’s elevated it. He argued that her decision to choose the WNBA despite higher-paying alternatives was rooted in her love for the game and desire to help grow women’s basketball.

He also highlighted the Fever’s success as proof of her influence. “This her second year, and her team already in the semifinals,” he said. “If Caitlin was playing, everybody would know.”

By the end of the segment, Cam left no doubt about his position. “If I’m Caitlin Clark, you need to come see me,” he declared, reminding everyone that the numbers, the energy, and the attention speak for themselves.