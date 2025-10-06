The music world is mourning the loss of Ike Turner Jr., the talented son of legendary duo Ike and Tina Turner, who has passed away at 67.

The news was shared by Afida Turner, widow of Ike Jr.’s half-brother Ronnie, who took to the Gram to honor her late brother-in-law. “Rest in peace Ike Jr.,” she wrote. “You were amazing, brother-in-law. I’m glad I spoke with you on the phone before you left us. Love you always.”

Tina Turner’s niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the news and reflected on Ike Jr.’s life and contributions to music. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner Jr.,” she said in a statement. “Junior was more than a cousin to me. He was a brother, and we grew up together in that famous household.”

Bullock detailed how Ike Jr.’s love for music began early. He started out playing drums before moving on to keyboards and later managing Bolic Sound Studios, the facility founded by his father. Over time, he became a respected musician and sound engineer, ultimately winning a Grammy in 2007 for his work on Ike Turner’s Risin’ With The Blues, which earned Best Traditional Blues Album.

According to Bullock, Ike Jr. had endured a number of health challenges in recent years, including heart problems and a stroke. His passing on Saturday, October 4, was reportedly due to kidney failure.

Bullock expressed gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and asked the public to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.

Ike Turner Jr.’s legacy lives on through his work in music and the family history he helped shape — one that remains foundational to the story of American rhythm and blues.