Music manager Josh Marshall, known to fans as JMogul on TikTok, responded to growing online speculation following the untimely passing of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Marshall, who manages rising artist D4vd, stepped into the comments of a recent post to set the record straight about his involvement.

“This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of three children,” Marshall said. “I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything and I don’t live in California. I work remotely most of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with David or other clients daily. There are other team members who handle that.”

Marshall, who helps oversee the career of D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, urged people to stop spreading misinformation and allow investigators to complete their work. “This news is tragic for so many and for her family,” he added. “I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon.”

As the investigation continues, new details about Celeste’s home life have surfaced. Records from Riverside County indicate that law enforcement visited her residence multiple times between 2022 and 2025, with an uptick in calls earlier this year in February. Most of the reports were listed as follow-ups rather than emergencies, though no clear reasons were provided for the frequent checks.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to determine an official cause of death. The death certificate currently lists the cause as “deferred,” pending toxicology and lab results. Authorities are treating the matter as an active death investigation. Records confirm that Celeste was not pregnant within the past year.

Marshall’s remarks arrive at a sensitive moment as fans, followers, and communities on the Gram continue to mourn the young teen’s loss while awaiting answers from officials.