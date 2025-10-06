A TikTok creator who goes by the name Bfoster has accused Quincy Brown, the son of music mogul Diddy, of forcibly taking her Meta smart glasses during Diddy’s sentencing outside a New York federal courthouse on October 3. The claim surfaced through a video shared on TikTok, which quickly gained traction across socials as viewers reacted to the alleged confrontation.

In the clip, Bfoster’s daughter recounts the moment she says Quincy abruptly turned toward her mother while entering the courthouse and grabbed the glasses straight off her face. “Why would you just assault somebody?” her daughter can be heard asking in disbelief.

Bfoster then appears in the video to describe her version of the encounter. “He tried to break my glasses,” she said. “He could’ve told security if he didn’t want to be filmed, but why snatch them like that? That’s not how you handle it.”

According to Bfoster, she has both photo and video evidence of the incident, including footage showing Quincy reaching toward her and holding the glasses. She told her followers that what was supposed to be a normal day covering a major court hearing quickly turned into a stressful ordeal. “He ruined my whole time,” she said. “People were there to record and report on what’s happening, and for him to do that really broke my spirit.”

In the post’s caption, she asked her audience what they would have done if placed in her situation, describing the incident as an invasion of personal space and an unnecessary act of aggression.

As of this weekend, Quincy Brown and his representatives have not released a public statement regarding the accusation.