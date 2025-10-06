The cause of death for internet personality and content creator Rolling Ray has been determined. Ray, whose real name was Raymond Harper, passed away last month at the age of 28 from natural causes, his family confirmed to The Washington Post. Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner received a report of his death on September 3.

Ray was known for his memorable catchphrases and online presence, but he battled severe health challenges throughout his life. He was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 15 months old and began using a wheelchair around age 10 as the condition progressed.

His health struggles intensified in recent years, including suffering severe burns in a 2021 accident that required hospitalization and surgery. In 2022, he fell gravely ill and was placed in a medically induced coma.

In August 2024, Ray shared an update online about his worsening health, which included a difficult recovery from pneumonia and a blood infection during the summer. Although he had received a breathing tube that he credited with saving his life, his long battle with his underlying condition ultimately led to his passing.