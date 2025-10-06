The 2025 MLB postseason continued to deliver dramatic moments and standout performances. In the American League Division Series, the Toronto Blue Jays took a commanding 2–0 lead over the New York Yankees with a 13–7 victory in Game 2. Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 batters over 5⅓ no-hit innings, becoming the second-youngest pitcher in MLB history to record double-digit strikeouts in a postseason game at just 22 years old. Offensively, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. highlighted the game with the franchise’s first postseason grand slam, while Daulton Varsho contributed significantly with two home runs and four RBIs. Despite a late surge from the Yankees, including a home run and three RBIs from Cody Bellinger, the Blue Jays’ early lead proved insurmountable.

In the other ALDS matchup, the Seattle Mariners evened their series against the Detroit Tigers at 1–1 with a 3–2 win. Jorge Polanco was instrumental in the Mariners’ offense, hitting two solo home runs off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who struck out nine over seven innings. The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Cal Raleigh’s double set up Julio Rodríguez’s go-ahead RBI double. Closer Andrés Muñoz secured the save, retiring the Tigers in order in the ninth.

Over in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers took a 1–0 series lead over the Chicago Cubs with a 9–3 victory in Game 1. Jackson Chourio led the Brewers’ offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs before exiting the game with a hamstring injury. The Brewers’ early offensive barrage, scoring all nine runs in the first two innings, proved too much for the Cubs to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened their NLDS with a 5–3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Teoscar Hernández delivered a clutch three-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Dodgers the lead. Shohei Ohtani pitched five hitless innings, and the Dodgers’ bullpen held off the Phillies’ offense to secure the win.

As the postseason progresses, these early games have set the stage for what promises to be an exciting October of baseball.