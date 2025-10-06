Of course Suge Knight has something to say when it comes to Diddy’s drama. The also incarcerated former mogul weighed in on Diddy’s recent 50-month prison sentence, and he’s not holding back. Speaking from behind bars in a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, Knight said he believes Diddy caught a break that few others would ever receive.

“As far as Puffy is concerned, it’s a great day for him,” Knight said. “It’s an even better day for his family. But let’s be real—anybody else would’ve been cooked. He got connections. He’s got strong ties with the government and the feds, and that makes all the difference.”

Knight, now 60, claimed Diddy’s sentencing was unlike anything he’d ever seen, calling it “the first time in history a man facing prison could run a campaign like he’s running for President.”

He also commented on the courtroom footage that showed Diddy surrounded by loved ones, which was reportedly presented to show the mogul’s softer side before sentencing. “Only thing missing was a DJ,” Knight joked. “I thought they were about to play some music and let him dance a little before walking out with no time.”

Despite his humor, Knight made it clear that he doesn’t believe Diddy will face the full weight of justice, saying, “With the kind of ties he’s got, he was never gonna do much time anyway.”

Knight’s remarks come as the hip hop world continues to process Diddy’s sentence, which followed a string of investigations and mounting public scrutiny. For Suge, the outcome only reinforces what he sees as a long-standing pattern of privilege and protection surrounding one of music’s most controversial figures.