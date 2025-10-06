A Kansas City stop on NBA YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again” tour took a disturbing turn after a 14-year-old concertgoer allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old usher inside the T-Mobile Center. The incident, caught on video and shared across socials, has now turned into a criminal case in Missouri’s juvenile courts.

14-year-old suspect in brutal attack on usher at NBA Youngboy concert charged with assault https://t.co/G4ScWMHSD0 pic.twitter.com/DarVpWDjNZ — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2025

According to authorities, the confrontation began when usher Thomas Schlange asked the teen to return to his assigned seat. The video shows the situation quickly escalating, with the teen throwing punches and shoving Schlange into a row of chairs. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with nearby fans caught off guard by the sudden outburst.

Schlange, who sustained head and facial injuries, was treated by medical staff at the venue before being taken to a nearby hospital. His family has since created an online fundraiser to help cover his medical bills and income loss during his recovery.

Officials from the Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County have charged the teenager with one felony count of assault and one misdemeanor offense. Due to Missouri law, the teen’s name will not be released publicly.

The case will move through the state’s juvenile justice system, which focuses on both accountability and rehabilitation. If found responsible, the teen could face a range of outcomes including probation, restitution, counseling, or placement in a juvenile facility.

The viral footage has fueled ongoing discussion about concert safety, fan behavior, and the rising number of violent incidents at live events.