On this day in 1998, West Coast legends Cypress Hill delivered IV, their fourth studio album and one of the most hard-hitting projects in their storied catalog. By the time this record dropped, B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs had already cemented themselves as pioneers of Latino hip-hop and advocates for cannabis culture, but IV proved they still had plenty left to say — and new ways to say it.

Coming off the success of their previous releases, Cypress Hill used IV to push deeper into darker, more aggressive territory without losing the signature psychedelic sound that made them icons. DJ Muggs laced the album with heavy, bass-driven production and eerie, cinematic samples, setting the stage for B-Real and Sen Dog’s unmistakable back-and-forth flow. From the menacing energy of “Looking Through the Eye of a Pig” to the rebellious anthem “Checkmate,” the project balanced social commentary, street perspective, and unapologetic weed advocacy with precision.

One of the album’s standout moments came with “Tequila Sunrise,” a fan favorite that showed a more reflective side of the group, while tracks like “Dr. Greenthumb” and “Amplified” continued Cypress Hill’s tradition of blending activism with sharp lyricism. The album also featured guest appearances from MC Eiht and Barron Ricks, adding depth and variety to the 17-track set.

While IV didn’t reach the same commercial heights as Black Sunday, it debuted strong and further solidified Cypress Hill’s legacy as one of the most influential hip-hop groups of the ‘90s. Its raw energy, uncompromising tone, and fearless experimentation helped bridge the gap between hardcore rap, stoner anthems, and political edge — a blend that would influence generations to come.

Twenty-seven years later, IV remains a fan-favorite chapter in Cypress Hill’s legacy and a reminder of the group’s unmatched ability to evolve without ever compromising their sound or their message.