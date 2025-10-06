Young Thug is making a major return to the stage in Atlanta with his upcoming “Hometown Hero” benefit concert, set to take place Tuesday, December 16, at State Farm Arena. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 8, through Ticketmaster.

The show will celebrate Thug’s latest album Uy Scuti, a 21-track project released in late September featuring Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby, and YN Lucci. A week later, Thug released the Supernova Edition of the album, adding seven new songs including “I Put A” featuring the late Lil Keed and the long-awaited track “Safe.” Fans can expect to hear new music alongside signature classics when Thugger hits the stage this winter.

The concert also carries deeper meaning for the Atlanta native. It aligns with the terms of the plea deal he accepted in 2024 following more than two years behind bars on RICO charges. His 15-year probation includes restrictions on returning to his hometown, except for charitable or community-focused events—making this performance one of the few times he’s permitted to appear publicly in Atlanta.

In September, Thug performed outside the Fulton County Courthouse in a similar spirit, delivering an impromptu set that included his hit “Digits.” He took a moment to address fans directly, saying, “We got rid of our problems and I hope you find a way to get rid of yours. Life is precious. It’s not worth losing people or living that kind of life.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officially described that performance as an “anti-violence, anti-gun, and anti-gang rally.” Sheriff Patrick Labat voiced full support for Thug’s efforts, adding, “If his message reaches even one young person and keeps them out of the court system, it’s a win for our community.”

Now, with Uy Scuti fueling his creative comeback, “Hometown Hero” is shaping up to be more than a concert—it’s a homecoming rooted in redemption, purpose, and the power of second chances.