During a recent live stream with Kick personality Adin Ross, Young Thug caught viewers off guard when he voiced support for Diddy, referring to the music mogul as “the OG.” The Atlanta rapper’s appearance on the nearly three-hour broadcast featured a mix of playful moments, album talk, and unexpected commentary that immediately got fans on socials talking.

The session opened with Thug exploring Ross’s bedroom before stumbling upon a bottle of baby oil on the dresser. In typical Thug fashion, he joked around before returning the item and saying, “Free the OG Diddy, man.” Ross, clearly surprised, quickly replied, “Alright, free Diddy. If he said it, I’m saying it too.”

The brief exchange quickly circulated online, as fans debated the intent behind Thug’s words and timing of his comment.

Just one day later, news broke that Diddy had been found guilty on two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution, marking another major development in the ongoing legal troubles surrounding the Bad Boy founder.

While Thug used the stream to promote his upcoming project UY Scuti and discuss his favorite artists, it was his offhand comment about Diddy that became the most talked-about moment of the night.