Following a powerful freestyle on Sway In The Morning over Redman’s “Tonights Da Night,” Aklesso returns with “Range!,” featuring Zaytoven collaborator 1K Phew and We The Revolt’s Reconcile. The Darrel Jones-directed video, produced by Enzo Gran and Killawatts, showcases Aklesso’s lyrical conviction and artistic vision, continuing the momentum from his feature on Lecrae’s Reconstruction and his single “Prodigal.”

Speaking about the meaning behind the track, Aklesso shared, “Range! isn’t just a hype record, it’s about breaking free from the systems and mindsets that keep us boxed in. I wrote it with the young men I work with in juvenile detention centers in mind, encouraging them to rise above gang violence and cycles of destruction.”

The release marks a defining moment in Aklesso’s career, as confirmed by Billboard. The Florida-born rapper recently signed with Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins’ label, Alienz Alive, and is gearing up for his forthcoming LP Still Lonely, the sequel to 2024’s Lonely.

Darkchild praised his new signee, saying, “Aklesso’s story, his culture, and his sound all carry a weight that this generation needs to hear. At Alienz Alive, we’re about building legacy, and Aklesso embodies that.”