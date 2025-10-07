DaBaby’s latest video has landed him in the middle of a heated conversation and now, face to face with local law enforcement. The Charlotte rapper recently met with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden following the release of his provocative “Save Me” video, which dramatized the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte train.

The clip, intended as a symbolic statement on violence and empathy, instead drew intense criticism from viewers who found it exploitative of a real tragedy. The video’s conclusion features a link to Zarutska’s GoFundMe, which has raised over $470,000, but many felt the artistic execution crossed a line between tribute and insensitivity.

Despite the uproar, DaBaby’s meeting with Sheriff McFadden appeared cordial. A post shared on socials by the sheriff’s office showed the two in conversation, with DaBaby flashing a peace sign and the caption reading, “Yesterday, Sheriff McFadden sat down with DaBaby to discuss important issues and potential collaborations. Stay tuned to what’s cooking up.” While details of the discussion were not disclosed, speculation suggests the pair may have talked about community engagement, youth programs, or public safety initiatives in Charlotte.

Adding to the controversy, the Charlotte Area Transit System confirmed that DaBaby’s team did not secure permission to film on the city’s light rail, leading to their removal from the location during production.

The entire situation highlights the tension between artistic expression and social responsibility, especially when real-world tragedies become creative inspiration. As the debate continues, DaBaby’s meeting with Sheriff McFadden hints at a possible shift in focus from damage control to community impact.