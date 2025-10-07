On Saturday, September 20, Guitar Over Guns hosted its third annual “Band Together” fundraiser at The Amazing Space, celebrating the transformative power of music, mentorship, and the arts. The non-profit organization, founded in 2008, has served over 11,000 students nationwide and continues to invest in the next generation of young artists and leaders.

The evening featured performances by Grammy-winning poet J. Ivy, Academy Award winner Rhymefest, and journalist and MTV host Dometi Pongo. Attendees also enjoyed an exclusive luncheon with Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner Common, who spoke about the importance of creative mentorship.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came when a student and mentor took the stage together, followed by a surprise impromptu performance from Chance The Rapper. Guests also participated in a live auction and raffles, helping the organization reach its fundraising goal of over $100,000.

The “Band Together” event was a powerful reminder of how music and mentorship can unite communities and change lives.