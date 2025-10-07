Gunna is ready to take his latest era worldwide with the announcement of his Wun World Tour, kicking off November 17 in Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Promoted by Live Nation, the highly anticipated global run will feature stops across North America, including Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Miami, San Diego, and Los Angeles. The tour will also mark a major career milestone as Gunna headlines New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time on November 22.

In 2026, the tour will expand globally with performances at South Africa’s Milk & Cookies Festival, followed by Rolling Loud dates in Sydney and Melbourne in March. From there, Gunna will headline shows across Europe and the UK, with stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and Amsterdam, where the trek concludes March 28 at AFAS Live.

The Wun World Tour supports Gunna’s sixth studio album, The Last Wun, released August 8 via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard 200, holding steady in the Top 10 for six consecutive weeks.

Tickets go on sale beginning October 13 at 10 a.m. local time via wunworldtour.com, with Citi and Mastercard presales starting October 8. VIP packages featuring exclusive merch, early entry, and photo opportunities will be available at vipnation.com.

GUNNA – WUN WORLD TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Nov 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

Nov 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Nov 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov 24 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Nov 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

Nov 30 – Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Dec 04 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Dec 06 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Dec 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Dec 10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Dec 11 – Irving, TX – Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec 14 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Dec 16 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Dec 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec 19 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

AFRICA 2026 DATES

Jan 03 – Cape Town, South Africa – Milk & Cookies Festival*^

Jan 10 – Johannesburg, South Africa – Milk & Cookies Festival*^

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES

Mar 07 – Sydney, Australia – Rolling Loud*^

Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rolling Loud*^

EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES

Mar 20 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena

Mar 22 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Mar 23 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

Mar 25 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Mar 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Mar 28 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

Jul 03 – Portimão, Portugal – Afronation*^

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Festival Date