Hip hop legend and cultural truth-teller Ice Cube has released “Before Hip Hop (Premix),” an explosive collaboration featuring LL COOL J and Chuck D of Public Enemy. The track reimagines the lead song from Cube’s 12th studio album Man Up (Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker Distro), released September 12.

“Before Hip Hop (Premix)” transforms Cube’s original anthem into a generational statement — a union of three of rap’s most powerful voices, merging legacy and leadership to reaffirm hip hop’s mission as a force for truth and social reflection.

Accompanied by a striking visualizer, the song takes aim at revisionist narratives that unfairly blame hip hop for society’s issues. “I’ve seen people try to rewrite history and blame hip hop for everything wrong in the world,” says Ice Cube. “But the truth is, we were reporting the struggle — not causing it.”

With LL COOL J’s commanding delivery and Chuck D’s revolutionary fire, the track emerges as an anthem of awareness and authenticity, cementing these icons as fearless voices who continue to define hip hop’s enduring impact.