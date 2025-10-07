Jodeci Announces 2026 Concert Dates Celebrating Love and Legacy

Legendary R&B group Jodeci is keeping the celebration of love and legacy alive with newly announced 2026 concert dates spanning MLK Weekend, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day. Known for their timeless sound and unforgettable live performances, the group continues to solidify their legacy as one of the most iconic acts in music history.

The run begins January 16 at Horseshoe Hammond Casino in Hammond, Indiana, followed by a show at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma on January 17. For Valentine’s Day weekend, Jodeci will perform at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California on February 14, and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sacramento on February 15. The tour returns in May for a special Mother’s Day celebration at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on May 9 and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on May 10.

The announcement follows the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed third album The Show, The After Party, The Hotel, recently reissued on double vinyl for the first time since its original release. Tickets for all 2026 shows go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m., with presale access beginning Tuesday, October 7 using code JODECI.