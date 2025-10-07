New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is getting candid about the sources of his success and stability—from the passion of New York City to his five-year relationship with Jordyn Woods. Gracing the October cover of Haute Living New York, the five-time NBA All-Star opens up about his personal journey, his deep Dominican roots, and approaching his 30th birthday.

On The Passion of New York and Being a Scorpio

Towns feels an immediate connection to his new city. “This city is so much love. There’s so much passion about what everyone does here in New York, especially for basketball, and I’m just following that kind of rhythm,” he says. Attributing his intensity to his zodiac sign, he adds, “I’m a very passionate player. I’m a passionate person. I don’t know if you believe in horoscopes, but being a Scorpio, we’re known to be passionate people… and I’m definitely that. I’ve always lived like that. I’ve always played like that. So, I think we resonate, the city and me.”

Love, Grounding, and Jordyn Woods

The foundation of Towns’ life is his relationship with Jordyn Woods. The player says his mother taught him the true meaning of love, and he strives daily to be worthy of it. “Love is something that’s big in Dominican culture,” he notes.

He highlights that their five-year relationship is anchored by deep intellectual engagement: “I definitely like stimulating conversation; that’s always been my thing. That’s what me and Jordyn have always had.” He adds simply, “I’m just trying to treat her right. My mom would not have allowed me to treat her wrong.”

Towns also spoke about the meaningful investment he made early in their relationship by gifting them matching Audemars Piguet watches. He explained that in a way, they “were making an investment in each other,” ensuring the watches would always connect them and remind them of one another whenever they were worn.

Humility, Service, and Turning 30

For the 2016 Rookie of the Year, his identity is far more important than his accomplishments. Citing a pastor’s wisdom, Towns reflects, “‘What I do gets more attention than who I am, even though who I am is more important than what I do.’” He emphasizes his humble approach to life: “I’m a big believer that I’m bigger than nobody at all. I am not more important than anybody in this world. I am a man who is here to serve and lead.”

As he prepares to turn 30 on November 15, Towns says he isn’t letting the number define him. “Age is just a number. It’s all about how young I keep my heart, how long I can keep myself centered and intact—who I am—and my morals and values.”

Ultimately, the basketball star is driven by a desire for growth, philanthropy in the Dominican Republic—his mother’s country—and maintaining perspective. He notes that he re-reads The Alchemist every year to remind himself “not to get so attached to one goal to the point of losing sight as to why I was doing it.”

