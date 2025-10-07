Kodak Black is setting the record straight after months of speculation about his health and alleged drug use. The Florida rapper took to the Gram to address the rumors head-on, denying claims that he’s been using methamphetamine and telling fans to stop making assumptions about his lifestyle.

“I eat good, high or not. I don’t be on no meth,” Kodak said during his livestream. While he acknowledged experimenting in the past, he argued that people exaggerate what they don’t understand. “There’s meth in everything. People drink liquor, smoke weed, take pills, y’all don’t even know what’s in half that stuff. So mind your business, for real. Y’all just want something to talk about.”

The comments followed a wave of online chatter sparked by Kodak’s recent freestyle on On The Radar, where he referenced “a young one with a meth habit.” That line, combined with a viral clip appearing to show him sipping from a cup while driving, reignited concern among fans. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, quickly clarified that the drink was simply juice, not lean, as some online claimed.

Kodak’s reaction highlights a recurring tension in his career, the line between public curiosity and personal privacy. Despite constant speculation surrounding his behavior, he remains focused on his music. Word has circulated that he may have a new collaboration with Drake titled “Skies Parted,” rumored to appear on Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN.

If the track drops, it would mark their first official collaboration, and a reminder that Kodak Black, controversy or not, is still in control of his narrative and his craft.