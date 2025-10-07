Lil Durk’s legal team is fighting to have the rapper’s high-profile murder-for-hire case thrown out, arguing that prosecutors have failed to present clear or detailed evidence linking him to the alleged plot.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, has been in custody since October 2024 following accusations that he ordered members of his entourage to travel from Chicago to Los Angeles in 2022 to target rapper Quando Rondo. The alleged plot turned deadly when Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, was shot and killed at a gas station.

According to court filings obtained by AllHipHop, Durk’s attorney Drew Findling has filed a motion demanding the charges be dismissed, stating that the indictment lacks the necessary detail for a fair trial. “The prosecution claims my client directed others to commit violent acts but gives no specifics,” Findling wrote. “When, where, how, and to whom did Mr. Banks allegedly give these instructions? These are fundamental questions the defense is entitled to know.”

Findling further argued that the indictment omits key facts and fails to connect Durk to the actions of the alleged co-conspirators. “There is no evidence that Mr. Banks participated in, encouraged, or even communicated with those involved in the shooting,” the filing states.

The defense maintains that without these critical details, the case against Durk is built on speculation rather than fact. A court hearing on the motion to dismiss is set for November 18, where the judge will determine whether the prosecution has provided enough evidence for the case to move forward.

For now, Lil Durk remains in custody as his team continues to challenge the foundation of the government’s case, a battle that could define one of the most closely watched legal sagas in hip hop today.