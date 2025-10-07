Pooh Shiesty is a free man. The Memphis rapper, born Lontrell Williams Jr., has been released from federal prison ahead of schedule after serving more than two years of a 63-month sentence stemming from a 2020 firearm conspiracy case.

Shiesty, one of the breakout stars of the 2020s Southern rap scene, was sentenced in April 2022 after pleading guilty to a single firearms conspiracy charge connected to a 2020 shooting incident in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. Prosecutors alleged that the rapper and two others were involved in a deal that turned violent during a sneaker and marijuana transaction. While Shiesty did not face charges directly tied to the shooting itself, the firearms conspiracy conviction carried significant prison time.

Originally set for release in late 2026, Shiesty was granted early release thanks to time served, good behavior credits, and the First Step Act; a federal prison reform law that rewards inmates for participating in educational and rehabilitation programs. According to reports, he was quietly released this week and is already back home reconnecting with family and preparing for his next chapter.

The “Back in Blood” rapper’s legal troubles stalled one of hip hop’s most promising careers. Signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and Atlantic, Shiesty exploded onto the scene in 2020 with a string of viral singles and his debut mixtape Shiesty Season, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and cemented him as one of the South’s most exciting new voices.

Despite his incarceration, Pooh Shiesty’s presence in the culture remained strong. His music continued to stream heavily, and his name consistently surfaced in fan conversations about new wave trap music. Now, with his early release, anticipation is already building for what’s next.

Neither Pooh Shiesty nor his team have issued an official statement yet, but sources close to the rapper say new music could be on the horizon as soon as early 2026.

For fans who have been waiting nearly three years for his return, Pooh Shiesty’s comeback could be one of the biggest stories in rap going into next year.