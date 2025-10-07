President Donald Trump revealed this week that music mogul Diddy personally reached out to request a presidential pardon, but made it clear that no such favor has been granted.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump addressed the growing list of public figures who have sought clemency from him. “A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” he said. “I call him Puff Daddy. He asked me for one too.”

This marks the first time Trump has publicly confirmed any direct communication with Diddy since the Bad Boy Entertainment founder began serving his four-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution.

While Trump didn’t elaborate on when the request was made or whether he’s considering it, the revelation adds a new layer to Diddy’s ongoing legal saga, one that has already drawn national attention and deepened debate across both political and entertainment circles.