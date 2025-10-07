GRAMMY Award-winning and Diamond-certified artist Young Thug has announced his “Hometown Hero” benefit concert, set to take place Tuesday, December 16, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

The special event marks a major moment for the Atlanta native as he returns home to give back to the city that shaped his artistry and career. The concert will also celebrate the release of his long-awaited fourth solo album, UY Scuti, out now via Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment.

Named after one of the largest known stars in the universe, UY Scuti boasts 21 tracks featuring an all-star lineup that includes Cardi B, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. The album is led by standout singles “Money on Money” featuring Future, which reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and the emotional fan favorite “Miss My Dogs.”

Young Thug’s “Hometown Hero” concert promises an unforgettable night of music, unity, and celebration for Atlanta.