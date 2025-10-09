50 Cent is diving headfirst into the world of artificial intelligence, using cutting-edge technology to breathe new life into his vault of unreleased material. The Queens legend revealed on the Gram that he’s been experimenting with AI-generated versions of his catalog, turning some of his biggest hits into soulful throwbacks that sound straight out of a 1960s jukebox.

His first test run was a reimagined take on “21 Questions,” reworked into a smooth, vintage soul track with lush vocals and smoky instrumentation. “Now this sh*t is hot. I’m using AI on all my unreleased songs to see what I got for ya,” Fif wrote, hinting that he’s only just getting started. Soon after, he shared a transformed version of “God Gave Me Style,” describing it as “softer” and closer to the emotional vision he originally had for the record.

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Many praised 50’s boldness and the timelessness of his writing. “This proves how great of a songwriter 50 is. Great writing hits no matter the melody,” one fan wrote. Another joked, “In a hundred years, people gonna think this the original.” But not everyone was convinced. “If this is AI, I’m scared man, shiiiii,” one user commented.

50’s interest in AI didn’t come out of nowhere. Earlier this year, an AI-generated remix of his classic “Many Men (Wish Death)” went viral after it was flipped into a haunting 1960s-style arrangement. Even Joe Rogan took notice on his podcast, saying, “They took 50 Cent’s ‘Many Men’ and made it sound like a soulful song from the ’50s or ’60s. It’s not even a real human voice—and it’s fire.”

While some question what AI means for the future of music, 50 seems focused on exploring how technology can amplify his legacy. Whether it’s nostalgia or innovation, his new sound experiment proves one thing—Fif still knows how to stay ahead of the game.