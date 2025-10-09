Grand Jury Indicts New York Attorney General Letitia James On Federal Bank Fraud Charges

Looks like Trump is getting what he wants. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent political rivals, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

According to court filings, prosecutors allege that James falsely claimed a home in Norfolk, Virginia, as her primary residence to obtain more favorable mortgage terms. Investigators say the alleged misrepresentation allowed her to save nearly twenty thousand dollars in loan interest.

James immediately rejected the allegations, calling them politically motivated. In a statement released by her office, she said, “These charges are baseless, and the president’s own public comments prove that his goal is retaliation, not justice. This is an abuse of power that threatens the foundation of our democracy.”

The case was brought by Lindsey Halligan, a newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan, who previously worked as one of Trump’s personal lawyers, has no prior experience as a federal prosecutor. Her appointment has drawn criticism from legal experts who say it undermines the credibility of the case.

Halligan defended the indictment, saying in a statement that the charges “reflect intentional misconduct and serious violations of public trust.”

James’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued that the prosecution is being driven by political vengeance rather than evidence. He pointed out that career Justice Department officials previously declined to pursue the case, citing weak proof. “When a president can order charges against a political opponent after his own prosecutors found none were warranted, that is a clear attack on the rule of law,” Lowell said.

James is expected to appear in federal court in Norfolk on October 24. If convicted, she could face significant fines and potential prison time, although legal experts believe the case will likely be heavily contested and scrutinized for political interference.