Judge Suggests Diddy Serve Sentence At Prison Near New York To Stay Close To Family

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be serving his 50-month federal sentence closer to home. According to newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian has recommended that the music mogul be placed in a low-security facility near the New York City area. The judge noted that proximity to family and access to substance abuse treatment would best support Diddy’s rehabilitation, suggesting enrollment in the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program if he qualifies.

Diddy’s legal team is reportedly advocating for FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, a minimum-security facility located roughly 80 miles from the Manhattan courthouse where he was sentenced. Attorney Teny Geragos told the court that the prison’s resources would allow Diddy to address any underlying issues while maintaining contact with his family. “In order to address drug abuse concerns and maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” Geragos stated.

While prosecutors have not objected to the proposal, the final decision will be made by the Bureau of Prisons.

Diddy’s defense team has also raised concerns about his safety behind bars due to his high-profile status. Mark Geragos, who also represents the Bad Boy Records founder, said on the “2 Angry Men” podcast that Diddy could become a target among other inmates, adding that his fame makes prison placement a sensitive matter.

The 54-year-old was sentenced last week on two counts related to the transportation of individuals for prostitution and fined $500,000. Upon completing his sentence, he will serve five years of supervised probation. Despite some calls for clemency, President Donald Trump publicly stated in August that Diddy’s past comments about him make a pardon “more difficult to do.”