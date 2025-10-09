LeBron James’ major “decision” announcement was a commercial for Hennessy. But the drama and belief that a retirement declaration was coming sparked the ticket economy.

Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final game of the season surged from $80 to $445, according to TickPick, after LeBron James hinted at a major decision. And now, a fan, Andrew Garcia, is suing King James for making him believe the announcement was for retirement, which led him to buy two tickets priced at over $00 each.

Garcia claimed he thought he would be witnessing LeBron’s last home game against his hometown team. He is now seeking just under $900 in damages.