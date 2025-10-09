Months after the Palisades Fire devastated parts of Los Angeles County and killed 12 people, federal authorities have arrested Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, accused of deliberately setting the blaze.

Rinderknecht allegedly started a brush fire on January 1 in the Pacific Palisades that later reignited and spread into one of the most destructive wildfires in city history, according to the Department of Justice. Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the blaze, first detected just after midnight on New Year’s Day, smoldered underground before resurfacing nearly a week later under high winds.

ABC details prosecutors say Rinderknecht, who was working as an Uber driver and once lived in the area, dropped off a passenger before driving to a nearby trail, where he allegedly ignited combustible materials with an open flame. Two passengers told investigators he appeared “agitated and angry” that night.

According to the complaint, Rinderknecht later called 911 to report the fire and recorded himself doing so, even asking ChatGPT if someone could be at fault “if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes.” Investigators believe he created the video to appear cooperative.

Rinderknecht allegedly left the scene but later returned to film firefighters responding to the blaze.