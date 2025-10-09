Former MLB player Brandon Watson brought Hollywood and the sports world together for a cause this past Sunday at the 5th Annual Team Watson Charity Softball Game at Cal State Northridge. The event, powered by The Rightway Foundation and Limitless X, packed the stadium with stars including Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors, Matt Barnes, Lance Gross, Metta World Peace, Layzie Bone, Don Benjamin, Deontay Wilder, Joy Taylor, Dreezy, Symba, Kalan.frfr, and more.

What began as Watson’s birthday tradition has become one of Los Angeles’ most anticipated charity events, blending competition, community, and philanthropy. The day opened with a home run derby before the main softball showdown, which delivered plenty of laughs and highlight-reel plays. One of the biggest moments came from sports personality Jenna Bandy, who chased down a deep fly ball for a dramatic catch before crashing into the outfield fence. The crowd went wild, and she earned co-MVP honors alongside former NBA star Matt Barnes.

Fans enjoyed music, photos, and free food courtesy of Raising Cane’s while players and celebrities spent the day interacting with the community. Most importantly, the event raised funds for four local nonprofits: The Rightway Foundation, Inner City Brotherhood, Elevate Culture, and the LifeDriven Foundation.

Now in its fifth year, Team Watson’s charity game proved again that sports can do more than entertain—they can inspire, unite, and give back. Brandon Watson and his team continue to build a legacy rooted in service, purpose, and community impact.