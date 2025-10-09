PrizePicks Introduces Social Feed and Player Profiles for Real-Time Fan Interaction

PrizePicks, North America’s leading sports entertainment operator, has announced the rollout of new social features designed to transform how fans interact with each other, celebrities, and the wider community while watching live sports.

The update introduces a first-of-its-kind social feed called “The Feed,” along with enhanced player profiles, bringing real-time sports debates and lineup sharing directly into the PrizePicks app.

“We’re advancing the daily fantasy sports world forward into its next phase, blending how fans socialize online with how they root for their favorite players on gameday,” said Dylan Cooper, PrizePicks SVP of Product. “These features create an interactive experience that allows players to build lineups, ride with their favorite celebrities, and flex their knowledge with friends, all within the app.”

The new player profiles allow users to customize their usernames and track lifetime stats, while The Feed connects the community by letting players follow friends, celebrities, and other users. Players can now copy and react to lineups in real time, showing support or critique through likes and dislikes.

PrizePicks has also made it easier to share lineups and profiles beyond the app. Users can generate shareable links to post on social media or send directly to friends, encouraging collaboration and competition ahead of game time.

By merging social interaction with fantasy sports strategy, PrizePicks continues to redefine fan engagement, offering a more connected and community-driven experience on and off the field.