Shyne Reflects on 1999 Nightclub Shooting Involving Diddy

Shyne is once again reflecting on the 1999 New York nightclub shooting involving himself and Diddy. Speaking with Cam’ron on Talk with Flee, Shyne recalled the shooting was caused by Diddy’s beef with a Brooklyn group of guys led by Matthew “Scar” Allen.

“They were not people to underestimate. They were not people to take for granted,” Shyne saidm. “So when they started saying, they gonna pop your top, and I saw someone reaching for a weapon, I acted in self-defense.”

He added, “But they wasn’t my problem. It was Puff’s problem. He was the one that was arguing with them, and I was just being a good friend because I saw a danger.”

You can hear it all below.