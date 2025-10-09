The Philadelphia Phillies pushed the series to the brink and forced Los Angeles into deep water, but their postseason run came to a sudden end in extra innings as the Dodgers walked away with a 2–1 win in 11 innings to lock up the NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

This was October baseball in its purest form; pitching dominance, defensive tension, and razor-thin margins deciding everything.

Philadelphia struck first thanks to a clutch swing from Nick Castellanos in the fourth inning. With two outs and a man aboard, Castellanos turned on a fastball and sent a sharp RBI drive into the left-center gap to put the Phillies up 1–0. It was exactly the kind of timely hit that had kept Philadelphia alive in the series. Coming off a monster Game 3, where Kyle Schwarber blasted two home runs to bring the Phillies back from elimination, it felt like momentum was inching toward Philadelphia again.

But the Dodgers refused to unravel. Their bullpen stacked zeros for the final five innings, grinding through traffic and bending without breaking. The turning point came in the seventh when Los Angeles finally broke through against the Phillies’ relievers and tied the game on a clean RBI single to center, making it 1–1 and setting up a long, tense fight to the finish.

Zack Wheeler gave the Phillies everything they needed and then some. Pitching on short rest, he went 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts, scattering just five hits and one walk while keeping the Dodgers off balance with late life on his fastball and a biting slider. The Philadelphia bullpen held strong behind him; Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado both worked scoreless frames to push the game into extras.

But in the 11th inning, disaster struck for Philadelphia. With a runner on third and one out, a softly hit chopper to the left side looked like a routine hold-the-run play. Instead, an aggressive throw across the diamond sailed wide, allowing the go-ahead run to score. The Dodgers grabbed a 2–1 lead without a ball leaving the infield, and that was all they would need. The Phillies got the tying run aboard in the bottom half but failed to cash in, ending their season on a frustrating, silent swing.

It was a brutal finish for a Phillies team that battled all series long. Schwarber’s power show in Game 3, Castellanos’ clutch RBI in Game 4, Wheeler pitching like an ace, they had their shots. But runners stranded, missed opportunities, and one costly throwing error told the final story.

For Los Angeles, it wasn’t a comfortable win, but it was a postseason-style survival. They now move on to the NLCS, battle-tested and carrying the momentum of a gut-check elimination game taken in hostile territory.

Philadelphia heads home early once again, wondering what could have been; one swing, one throw, one inning away from flipping the script.