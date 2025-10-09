Stephan James To Portray Carl Weathers In Amazon MGM’s ‘I Play Rocky’ Directed By Peter Farrelly

Stephan James is stepping into the shoes of a legend. The acclaimed actor has been cast as Carl Weathers in I Play Rocky, an upcoming feature from Amazon MGM Studios that pulls back the curtain on the making of the original 1977 classic Rocky.

Directed by Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly, the film will chronicle Sylvester Stallone’s fight to bring Rocky to life—both on screen and behind the scenes. James joins Anthony Ippolito, who plays a young Stallone, in a story that explores how an unproven writer and actor bet everything on himself to make Hollywood history.

As first reported by Deadline, I Play Rocky centers on Stallone’s uphill battle to not only write but star in his own script, defying studios that wanted anyone but him in the role. The film captures how Stallone’s relentless drive birthed one of cinema’s greatest underdog stories, mirroring the spirit of Rocky Balboa himself.

Weathers, whom James will portray, became an indelible part of the Rocky legacy as Apollo Creed, appearing in four films until the character’s death in Rocky IV. His legacy continued through the Creed franchise, starring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo’s son, Adonis Creed.

Production is led by Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha, with FilmNation Entertainment handling production services and international sales. The screenplay comes from Peter Gamble, and the film is slated for a theatrical release through Amazon MGM.

James has built a powerful résumé across film and television, with standout performances in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, the thriller 21 Bridges opposite Chadwick Boseman, and Prime Video’s Homecoming, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He also starred in Race, portraying Olympic legend Jesse Owens, and received an Emmy nomination for his role in #FreeRayshawn.