The 2025-26 NBA GM Survey has arrived, offering a look at how the league’s top executives view the new season — and what it reveals about basketball’s evolving balance of power.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off their historic 2025 title run, were overwhelmingly selected to repeat as NBA champions, earning 80 percent of votes. The young Thunder became the youngest team to win a championship since 1977, and GMs believe they’re just getting started.

The survey also reflected a broader youth takeover across the league. Victor Wembanyama, 21, was voted both best interior and overall defender, while Dyson Daniels, 22, earned best perimeter stopper honors. Anthony Edwards, 24, was chosen as the league’s best shooting guard, and 18-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg was the favorite for Kia Rookie of the Year. Houston’s Amen Thompson, 22, topped the list of players most likely to break out this season.

Still, the league’s veterans remain a force. Nikola Jokić was projected to win his fourth Kia MVP award, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry once again topped their respective categories as best power forward and best pure shooter. Kevin Durant was named the offseason’s most impactful acquisition, and LeBron James — entering Year 22 — earned votes in five categories, including most athletic.

While Oklahoma City dominated title predictions, parity remains strong. Five teams received votes to win it all, with 17 different franchises appearing on at least one ballot to finish top-four in their conference.

As the 2025-26 season tips off October 21, GMs agree on one thing: the NBA’s future is already here — and it’s unpredictable, youthful, and deeper than ever.