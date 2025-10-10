adidas Originals has teamed up with Austin-based sneaker boutique Kicking It to launch the “Live Music” Gazelle, a new sneaker that pays tribute to the city’s rich musical legacy and its title as the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

The design of the classic Gazelle silhouette is a direct nod to Austin’s blues culture. It features a suede upper dipped in five distinct shades of blue. This blue palette is sharply contrasted by a red tongue and yellow Three Stripes, an intentional color scheme that mirrors the legendary entrance of Antone’s nightclub—the historic venue where icons like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ray Charles once performed.

Adding a final local touch, the shoe includes a “512” lace charm, a clear callout to the city’s area code.

More than just a sneaker release, the project aims to support the next generation of artists: a portion of all “Live Music” Gazelle sales will fund scholarships for students at East Texas University, benefiting its jazz band and future music programming.

“This project brings our love for sneakers, music, and community full circle,” said Naja Dorsey, Creative Director of Kicking It.

The launch will be marked by a dual celebration on release day, starting with an in-store gathering featuring customizations and first looks at the shoe. The day will culminate with a free community concert at Antone’s, headlined by hip-hop artist J. Soulja and blues band The Keezy Experience.

The adidas x Kicking It “Live Music” Gazelle will retail for $120 and will be available in limited quantities starting October 11, exclusively at Kicking It’s Austin store and online at kickingit.com.