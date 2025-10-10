Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete to Walk in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The FIRST professional athlete hitting the runway! See you October 15th in NYC💋 @VictoriasSecret pic.twitter.com/xDZIRl0ijB — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) October 9, 2025

Angel Reese is set to make history as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15 in New York.

“From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL,” Reese shared online. “I’m finally getting my wings I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny.”

The moment marks her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and the beginning of a global partnership with the iconic brand. The 2025 show will feature performances from Madison Beer, Karol G, and TWICE, with appearances by supermodels Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls. Fans can stream the event live on Prime Video.