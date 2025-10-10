Bad Bunny Honored as Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny will be recognized as the Top Latin Artist of the 21st Century at the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, honoring his groundbreaking influence and unmatched chart success. The ceremony will air live on October 23 from Miami on Telemundo. With four consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a record-breaking residency in Puerto Rico, the Super LX halftime performer continues to redefine the global reach of Latin music.

Bad Bunny has stormed the US Daily Top Music Videos chart after the announcement that he will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The Puerto Rican superstar landed nine videos on the September 29 edition of the chart, including “Monaco” at No. 17, “Tití Me Preguntó” at No. 19, “NUEVAYoL” at No. 30, “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 34, and “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” at No. 48.

The viral chart takeover highlights Bad Bunny’s global reach and the excitement surrounding his upcoming halftime show performance.

Bad Bunny has officially broken his silence following the announcement that he will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. Calling into Apple Music’s Halftime Headliner Special with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, the chart-topping artist shared the emotions behind one of the biggest moments of his career.

“It was I was keeping this secret for so long and it felt good. It felt good,” Bad Bunny said. “It was the first time that I showed the video to one of my friends and I saw his reaction and he was so excited. As I said, I’m really excited but this is making me feel so happy, because more than me for everyone else.”

Bad Bunny explained that his excitement extends far beyond personal achievement. “I’m really excited for my friends, my family. Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture. I’m excited about everything, not just for me. You know what I’m saying. It feels really good. The beach where we record is my hometown beach. So it’s a very special thing for us.”

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is set to be one of the most anticipated performances in recent memory, marking a milestone for Latin music and global representation on one of the world’s largest stages.