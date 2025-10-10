Multiplatinum hip-hop star Big Boogie returns with his latest single, “Toot It Up,” an energetic anthem set to ignite clubs and social media alike. The track creatively interpolates the 2007 Southern Rap classic “Get It Big” by Trap Starz Clik, reinventing the hook to honor modern female rap icons including Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, and Diamond the Body.

“Toot It Up” blends crunk-dipped trap beats with deep Memphis bass, and Boogie’s chant-driven hook commands listeners to let loose and celebrate empowerment. Lyrics like “She got an ass like Latto, but she dance like Megan” showcase playful nods to the current wave of female rap talent while keeping the energy high.

The single is the first taste of Big Boogie’s upcoming album, Pain on Paper 4, due October 31. Even before its release, “Toot It Up” has sparked over 5,000 organic TikTok creations.

The music video highlights Boogie’s charisma as he plays both club promoter and VIP guest, leading a lively crowd of dancers and capturing the song’s high-energy spirit. With its infectious beats and celebration of self-expression, “Toot It Up” positions Big Boogie at the center of today’s hip-hop and club culture.