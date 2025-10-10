Nervous, much? Candace Owens says Ye reached out to her with private messages and warnings in case something ever happens to him. During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Owens claimed that the artist shared a collection of messages from people who allegedly made threats against him.

“Ye sent me every message from people who were threatening him. I still have them all,” Owens told viewers. She went on to say that Ye instructed her to make the information public if he were ever harmed or went missing. Owens also drew parallels between the alleged threats and what she described as intimidation tactics used against conservative figures, adding that she believes Ye has been targeted for challenging the system.

“It is never too late to admit that Ye was right,” Owens said. “He understood that true freedom meant rejecting control and breaking contracts that silence your voice. That takes real courage.”

Owens and Ye have maintained a close relationship over the years, often appearing at events together and publicly supporting one another. She has repeatedly defended him amid controversy, insisting that the public has never heard the full truth about what he experienced behind the scenes.

“I will always defend Ye because I saw firsthand what was done to him,” she said during an interview with Jason Lee. “What happened between him and Harley Pasternak still raises questions that no one has answered.”

Pasternak, a Canadian celebrity trainer, was involved in a 2016 incident in which Ye was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation. In 2022, Ye posted alleged text messages from Pasternak that appeared to threaten him with forced institutionalization, including one that read, “I have you institutionalized again where they medicate you, and you go back to Zombieland forever.”

While Owens’ latest claims have not been verified, her comments add another layer to the ongoing speculation surrounding Ye’s safety and his continued criticism of what he describes as the entertainment industry’s culture of control.