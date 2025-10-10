Cardi B is coming off as humble B, after the super star Bronx emcee makes it clear she is pressing pause on her plans to release the music video for “Pretty & Petty,” saying she doesn’t want her timing to come across as mean-spirited toward fellow rapper BIA.

Cardi b said she was going to do a instagram video for "pretty & petty" but she don’t want to add to BIA album stress 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sneylU3oqP — kxngcardo (@KxngCardo) October 10, 2025

During a livestream with fans, the Bodak Yellow rapper explained that she’s holding off out of empathy for the stress that comes with releasing a new album. BIA dropped her latest project, Bianca, on October 10, and Cardi says she remembers the anxiety of that moment all too well.

“I know how stressful it is when you drop an album,” Cardi told her audience. “Your mind be all over the place, and you’re trying to keep it together. If I dropped the ‘Pretty & Petty’ video right now, it would feel like I’m bullying. I don’t wanna be that person. Every time I act like that, God takes from me.”

She added that she wanted to give BIA space to celebrate her release. “If she’s not bothering me, I’m not gonna mess with her,” Cardi said. “It’s her album day. I’m not trying to add to nobody’s stress. People think I’m worse than I really am. I’m actually trying to be considerate.”

Cardi’s comments follow recent tension between the two artists that began after BIA suggested fan comparisons between her Really Her project and Cardi’s single “Enough (Miami)” created unnecessary drama. Cardi later responded on X Spaces, calling BIA “not interesting enough” to compete with, adding, “your music is boring, everything about you is boring.”

For now, Cardi says she’s choosing peace over pettiness, leaving fans waiting a little longer for the “Pretty & Petty” visuals while she focuses on moving differently this time around.