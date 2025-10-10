Complex and Verzuz have announced a new partnership to relaunch the culture-shifting music series that redefined live entertainment. Merging Verzuz’s legendary artist matchups with Complex’s storytelling and event expertise, the collaboration aims to expand the series’ global reach while honoring its cultural roots. Complex will receive exclusive distribution rights to Verzuz, integrating it across its media, commerce, and live event platforms.

The partnership kicks off at ComplexCon Las Vegas on October 25 with a live showdown between Cash Money and No Limit, marking the first in a series of upcoming Verzuz celebrations running into 2026 and beyond.

“Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action,” said Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, Verzuz creators and executive producers.

Aaron Levant, CEO of Complex, praised the collaboration: “What Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have built with Verzuz is nothing short of incredible — a cultural phenomenon that has reshaped how fans engage with music and artists. We’re thrilled to bring it into the Complex family.”

Future iterations of Verzuz will expand beyond hip hop and R&B to include genres like Latin, Afrobeats, and K-pop, further reflecting its global influence. Since launching in 2020, Verzuz has drawn more than 100 million unique viewers and generated over 70 billion impressions, solidifying its place as a landmark in music culture.

Tickets are available now at ComplexCon.com, with additional updates via @complexcon on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.