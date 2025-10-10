Diddy shared a tearful moment with his two-year-old daughter, Love, after learning he would spend the next several years in federal prison. According to reports, the music mogul called Love shortly after his sentencing to say goodbye and reassure her he would return home one day.

Sources close to the family told by our friends at TMZ, that the call began with Love asking where her father was and when she would be able to see him again. Diddy, now held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, tried to stay composed as he told her, “Daddy’s away for a little while,” before adding, “I miss you and love you very much, Love.” The exchange reportedly left him emotional, as he struggled to comfort his daughter without revealing the gravity of his situation.

Love’s mother, Dana Tran, facilitated the call and was said to be holding back tears as she listened. She and Love flew from Los Angeles to New York for Diddy’s sentencing, where Dana attended court while their daughter stayed at a nearby hotel. Those present said Diddy was visibly shaken when the sentence was read, realizing he would miss years of his daughter’s early life.

The last time Diddy saw Love outside of prison was during a family visit to the Miami Children’s Museum in August 2024. Friends say that memory now holds special weight for him, as it may be the last time he was able to share a normal day with her. Love turns three this week, marking her second birthday without her father by her side.

Despite his circumstances, sources say Diddy’s focus remains on his children. He has reportedly been leaning on phone calls and letters to stay connected with his family, hoping that by the time his sentence is over, he can rebuild those bonds in person.