Photo Credits: Provided by Purpose by AK

International sounds collide on “Rider,” a new single that brings together Dr. Zeus, Pressa, Lady Leshurr, and Deep Jandu for a Punjabi hip-hop fusion unlike anything else on the scene right now. Out now, the track bridges borders with talent from the UK, Canada, and India, offering a bold, cross-cultural sound poised to resonate worldwide.

The music video, directed by Ricky MK, Kirt Malli, and Ricky J, perfectly captures the track’s duality, blending scenes of lavish luxury with cosmic, otherworldly visuals. With seamless transitions and eye-catching detail, the visuals amplify the track’s global vibe while giving each artist their own moment to shine.

Behind the boards, Dr. Zeus delivers a production that balances hypnotic 808s with his signature Punjabi and Bhangra-inspired rhythms. Known for crafting timeless anthems, Zeus lays down a vibey yet hard-hitting beat that gives the record its distinctive groove. The project was brought to life by BJ Gill of E3 Entertainment, with Manu Kaushish at Create Music Group handling the release.

Lyrically, each artist adds their own unique flavor to “Rider.” Pressa opens with a sharp, confident verse that proves why he’s one of Canada’s most versatile voices, following up on the momentum of his recent single “President’s Choice (PC)” dropped earlier this year. Lady Leshurr keeps the energy high, delivering a melodic yet commanding performance that represents the UK’s unmistakable influence on the track. Closing things out, Deep Jandu brings raw Punjabi swagger, elevating the record with his instantly recognizable vocals and style.

With four powerhouse artists, a boundary-pushing production, and a visual that matches its ambition, “Rider” stands as more than just a song — it’s a statement about the future of global hip-hop.

Watch the official video for “Rider” now and stream the track on all major platforms.